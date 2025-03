Federal spending cuts are putting billions of dollars in medical research, including studies on cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s, at risk.

Much of this funding currently flows through the National Institutes of Health, but it is now facing potential reductions.

This threat to research funding arrives as new treatments for Alzheimer’s are emerging. One such promising therapy is a stem cell treatment that is progressing through clinical trials.

Jeff and Bunny Edwards, who have been married for 41 years, are among those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Jeff Edwards described their bond, saying, “As time goes on you grow together. It’s not one or the other. It’s kind of the old fashioned thing, she’s my soul mate.”

In 2018, Bunny Edwards experienced changes in her mental state, prompting Jeff to seek medical advice.

“I said let’s check it out because you’re not remembering certain things,” Jeff said.

Bunny was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but she remains optimistic.

“Doing great, I wouldn’t have known I was ill,” she said.

Across the United States, stories like the Edwards’ are common. The Florida Alzheimer’s Association reports that there are 580,000 people with Alzheimer’s in the state alone. This growing problem underscores the importance of continuous research funding.

Dr. Joshua Hare, chief science officer at Longeveron, acknowledged the challenges in research funding.

“Yeah, the research funding climate is very challenging,” he said.

Alzheimer’s research often begins in academic centers before transitioning to private biotech companies like Longeveron. Dr. Hare’s team is developing a treatment using human stem cells to regenerate brain tissue.

“Alzheimer’s disease is associated with loss of tissue mass in the brain, and it’s a cognitive disorder,” said Hare, “so let’s test our product, Lomecel-B, in a clinical trial for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease, and we did a phase one study which was positive.”

The stem cell medical infusion is advancing to stage three trials, joining other newly approved treatments. Jeff Edwards is hopeful about these developments.

“What’s happening is that the drugs are getting better and better,” he said.

With Bunny’s memories fading, the couple’s future is intertwined with the future of Alzheimer’s research.

The stem cell treatment’s promise was recognized by the FDA, which granted it an accelerated designation, allowing it to proceed with a larger patient group.