Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into another vehicle in Collier County and then ran away from the scene.

According to FHP, the incident was reported at 10:38 a.m. on Monday at the northbound Interstate 75 Immokalee Road entrance ramp.

The unidentified motorist was driving north in the right lane on northbound I-75 from Immokalee Road.

Another vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman from Cape Coral approached northbound I-75 from the left lane.

The first vehicle attempted to shift lanes from the right to left, colliding with the right side of the Cape Coral woman’s vehicle.

After crashing into the vehicle, the unidentified motorist fled from the scene.

Troopers were called to the scene to gather information on the crash. FHP identified the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark grey 2024 Hyundai Elantra with damage to the left rear quarter panel.

FHP encourages anyone with information regarding the identity of the hit-and-run driver to contact troopers or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Provided below is the contact information for crime stoppers.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.