Fort Myers Beach is bustling with spring breakers, and starting Tuesday, massive trucks will share the sand with visitors.

This marks the final phase of the beach renourishment project.

Earlier this year, trucks began hauling sand along Estero Boulevard. Now, crews are shifting their focus to the south end of the island, where erosion was most severe after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

This effort is not just for the tourists but also for the wildlife and residents who rely on the sand as a protective barrier during severe weather.

“For tourism, it’s huge. It’s our main industry in Florida,” said Chadd Chustz, environmental manager for the town of Fort Myers Beach. “So we want to keep our beaches in good shape. You know, sand is always moving around. You can see some parts of the beach where there’s basically no more beach. So maintenance is important to keep the beach going. And also for the wildlife. If there’s no sand then there’s no nesting habitat and makes them difficult to recover from their threatened status.”

With spring break in full swing, the island is seeing increased traffic.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach aimed to reach Avenue E by March.

WINK News is reaching out for an update on the project’s progress and its expected completion date.