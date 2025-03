Controversy erupted in Fort Myers after a deadlocked vote led to the rejection of a proposed partnership between the Fort Myers Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agreement aimed to train city police officers to act as ICE agents, allowing them to detain and arrest individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

The Fort Myers City Council’s decision has sparked criticism from multiple levels of government.

Congressman Byron Donalds even called for the councilmembers to lose their jobs.

Protesters who opposed the partnership gathered in Fort Myers, continuing their demonstration against deportations in Southwest Florida.

Daniel Ludlow from Cape Coral expressed his support for the partnership.

“I mean, why not?” said Ludlow. “Why not help? That’s more feet, more eyes, more people out there. Why wouldn’t you want that? Just explain it to me.”

One protester, Nancy Terreri, shared her concerns about the potential consequences of the partnership.

“Because it would be racial profiling,” said Terreri. “That’s what people are afraid of. There’s plenty of crime around, and serious crime, and that’s where the resources should go. It shouldn’t go out looking for people who have no criminal background.”

The Florida attorney general announced an investigation into the council members’ actions following the contentious vote.