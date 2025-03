The Fort Myers City Council is dealing with a deadlock on immigration policies, resulting in a heated debate that has reached beyond local borders.

The council’s three-to-three tie at their recent meeting halted a motion to establish an agreement between the Fort Myers Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mayor Kevin Anderson expressed disappointment in the outcome, emphasizing the importance of public safety.

“We also have jeopardized hundreds of millions of dollars worth of grant money,” said Anderson. “And this is grant money that we depend upon, and if we’re willing to sacrifice this grant money for people who don’t have the legal right to be here, the burden of replacing that grant money, if we want these programs to continue or these projects to continue, is going to fall on our taxpayers.”

The council meeting turned emotional as members Darla Bonk, Diana Giraldo and Terolyn Watson opposed the partnership on moral grounds, fearing it could lead to racial profiling. They acknowledged the vital role immigrants play in Southwest Florida.

Meanwhile, Anderson, along with councilpersons Liston Bochette and Fred Burson, argued that the partnership would help catch violent criminals.

Some council members expressed concern that rejecting ICE training might lead to a loss of state and federal funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Attorney General have already voiced disapproval of the council’s dissenters.

Lee County commissioners, however, voted in favor of supporting ICE training for both the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Port Authority.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier responded to the council’s vote by writing a letter to the city. He claimed that the decision violated state law by instituting a sanctuary policy.

Uthmeier further stated that if corrective action is not taken, council members could face contempt charges and potential removal from office by the governor.

The situation continues to develop as state officials criticize the decision and threaten legal action unless the council reconsiders its stance.