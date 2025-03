CREDIT: GODUCKS.com

Jadrian Tracey, a guard for the Oregon Ducks, is making waves in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. The basketball player, originally from Southwest Florida, is living his dream on the big stage.

“I thank God for this opportunity really and just a kid from Southwest Florida gets to play in such a big tournament at this level,” Tracey said. “Just being able to go out here and play basketball and enjoy the moment.”

Growing up, Tracey was inspired by the excitement of March Madness, particularly recalling FGCU’s Dunk City run in 2013.

“I was around that team a little bit when I was younger. Just going to their practices. Watching them work out,” he said. “It was always a dream of mine. You never really know like growing up and stuff like that it’s like the biggest dream coming to college basketball and going to March Madness.”

Tracey played at Southwest Florida Christian Academy and Riverdale High School during his freshman and sophomore years, realizing his potential for Division One college basketball.

“My brothers told me make the most of this opportunity and just that’s what I’ve tried to do since then,” Tracey said.

After a stint at St. Joe’s, Tracey returned home to play for Florida SouthWestern State College, which fueled his determination.

“When I went D1 to JUCO almost like counted me out. So that was just more motivation for me,” he said. “It’s just more grind. I went back home and I matured and got better as a basketball player so that was the best part for me.”

In his senior season with the Ducks, Tracey serves as a rotation player and remains focused on returning to March Madness. Now, he has that chance once again.

“Basketball is growing in Fort Myers so it’s good to just know that you know I can represent our town,” Tracey said. “Show the kids from our city that you know it is possible.”

Tracey’s journey from local pickup games to the national stage of college basketball serves as an inspiration to many in Southwest Florida.

