A woman in Fort Myers Shores thought she had lost everything when Hurricane Milton wrecked her home, but now she has a second chance.

Deborah Hagn’s home was already damaged by Hurricane Ian when Milton struck, leaving her with the tough decision to either raise her house or leave due to FEMA’s 50% rule.

“This house is just all about the memories I have here, Thanksgiving, Christmas, my children. Well, the oak trees, they’re the only ones on the block. We planted them when we moved in,” Hagn said.

WINK News first reported Hagn’s story in November; today, she received some exciting news.

Hagn, who had spent decades raising her children and creating lifelong memories in her home, faced the prospect of losing it. However, she never gave up hope.

“I had broken my knee in between,” Hagn said. “But there was a part of me that just wanted to get down on my knees and go, thank you, God. Just thank you, God. And obviously, I couldn’t do that because of the broken kneecap. And then yesterday, when it came through, what a blessing.”

After receiving a letter from the county stating her home was subject to the 50% rule, Hagn hired her own appraiser. The value of her home increased from approximately $287,000 to $428,000.

“I called and left two messages. I sent an email, and then I sent another email, which I cc’d you on, and within 24 hours, I got a call and an appointment downtown,” she said.

On Monday, Hagn found out that the county approved the new appraised value, and her permit to repair was ready for pickup.

“This is amazing, incredible… it’s just life-changing for me… yeah… it makes a big difference,” Hagn said, holding back tears.

After submitting the new appraisal, she was initially turned down again. However, she questioned the decision and discovered it was due to a small detail in the paperwork regarding the costs of repairs.

Once corrected, she received her permit.

This story highlights Hagn’s perseverance and determination to save her cherished home.