Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sea turtle nesting season has officially begun.

FWC said the endangered species must be protected during its nesting and hatching season as sea turtles are vulnerable in Florida’s coastal areas.

To assist the turtles during their nesting season, the FWC has provided some tips on protecting and providing enough space to maximize the hatchling survival rate.

Lights Out

Beaches must be kept dark as any lighting can misdirect and disturb the nesting turtles and hatchlings away from the ocean.

To decrease the likelihood of confusing the turtles, nighttime beachgoers are asked to use natural starlight and avoid using cell phone lighting/ flashlights.

Those visiting or living on Florida beaches can turn off their porch, deck, and parking lights when not in use at night.

Admire From Afar

Beachgoers are asked to stay at least 50 feet away or more from the nesting reptiles. FWC said that while the temptation to approach closer is there, it will disrupt the animal’s behavior, possibly jeopardizing the nesting process.

FWC said that interrupting the nesting process is illegal since sea turtles are classified as endangered.

Make Way at the End of the Day

Female turtles expend a large amount of energy crawling out of the surf and far enough up the sand in order to dig and lay nests in spots that are less vulnerable to the tides.

To provide them with the path of least resistance, beachgoers are asked to clear their visited areas of litter and fill in holes. Obstacles can prevent the turtles from tracking back and forth between their nesting site and the ocean.

Food waste may attract predators, which can harm the sea turtles.

While nesting has begun on Florida’s southeast Atlantic coast in March, in Southwest Florida, nesting on the Gulf Coast will start in April or May.