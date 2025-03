Before smartphones and instant messaging, radio waves carried the voices of those fighting for our country.

At Buckingham Army Airfield, once the largest in Florida, thousands of airmen trained during World War II.

On Tuesday, a group of ham radio operators brought that legacy back to life, using the same airwaves that once carried history.

Ham radio operators are people who are licensed to operate radio equipment for personal communication and other activities on radio frequencies.

Nearly 50,000 aerial gunners were trained at Buckingham Army Air Field during World War II. Now, almost 80 years later, voices filled the air once again.

For military veteran Rick Black, the Buckingham Army Air Field is more than history—it’s personal.

“She was in her teens during the 1940s, and she worked out here as a summer job one year—delivering stuff quite often to the flight line. I kind of come out here and commemorate her too,” said Black, referring to his mother, who worked at the airfield during World War II.

Now, he joins ham radio operators, broadcasting live from the same ground where service members once trained.

“It’s a great honor to come out here and honor these people that some of them gave their lives for this country,” said Black.

For the past 14 years, this group has used the same radio frequencies as the service members who trained here, keeping their legacy alive.

“Our radio operators are reaching out to other radio operators all across the country and also the world bringing attention back to the legacy of the Buckingham Field,” said Dan Eaton, public information officer for the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club.

For many, these airwaves are a bridge to the past.

“Former service members and their families reach out and say that their parents or grandparents served here during 1942-43 during World War II. We have family members reach out to us and actually show up on-site,” said Brian, a coordinator for the event.

This connection keeps the airfield alive, bridging past and present through the power of radio waves.