Southwest Florida is poised for a political shift as Congressman Byron Donalds eyes a run for governor. Jim Oberweis is the first Republican to announce his candidacy to succeed Donalds, speaking exclusively with WINK News.

“I don’t call myself a politician,” said Oberweis. “I’m a businessman, a stock market guy, and a financial guy.”

Oberweis, the former chair of Oberweis Dairy, is no stranger to politics, having served as the Republican Minority Whip in the Illinois State Senate.

He also ran for Congress in 2020 with an endorsement from Donald Trump but did not win.

After the race, Oberweis moved to Bonita Springs full-time, where he had owned a condo for 15 years.

Oberweis has outlined his goals, which include cracking down on illegal immigration, lowering the national debt, providing Floridians with access to affordable home insurance, and ensuring better hurricane preparedness.

“I believe I can do a very good job of not only Southwest Florida but also the United States of America,” said Oberweis. “My big objectives have certainly been to get control of our runaway national debt. We have to make changes in that, or we’re going to face some severe economic consequences in the future.”

He also expressed his commitment to addressing illegal immigration, a focus of his past campaigns in Illinois.

Oberweis emphasized the importance of restoring the Everglades, preventing red tide, and improving hurricane mitigation strategies.

“We’re never going to end hurricanes, obviously, but we have to be better prepared to handle them when they come and to make sure that insurance is available for people at a reasonable cost,” he said.

Oberweis acknowledged that he is still learning about Florida’s issues but emphasized his eagerness to listen to and learn from residents.

“I will try to listen and hear what different thoughts and different ideas people from all over the district have,” he said. “I’m a pretty good listener, and I’m pretty good at understanding some of those issues, and I want to learn.”

Oberweis concluded by affirming his commitment to engaging with the community. “You better believe I’m going to knock on doors,” he said.