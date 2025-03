A beloved family attraction is set to make its return to Lakes Regional Park in Lee County.

The popular splash pad, destroyed by Hurricane Ian, is being revitalized thanks to a new project initiated by Lee County commissioners.

Peter and Gene Walcek, seasonal park visitors, expressed their excitement about the splash pad’s return.

“We’re very, very excited that we’re seasonal residents, and our grandchildren love the splash pad when we come down here, and we’re happy to see it come back,” said Peter Walcek.

Before its destruction, the splash pad was a favorite spot for many families. A local park visitor, Erika Milici, shared how much her family missed the attraction.

“It was definitely sad because it was one of our go-to activities. All of our friends who come down, we bring all of our families together, and we used to go there,” said Milici.

Milici, a mother of two, highlighted the unique value the splash pad offered.

“Ever since we had our two kids, which was about five years ago, it was our favorite thing and the easiest and most fun and most affordable activity in Southwest Florida, honestly, for us,” she said.

Milici also noted the lack of similar attractions in the area.

“There really isn’t something with a similar experience that we found; at least that’s the same kind of vibe, affordability and ease,” she said.

Logan Bartlett, who has been visiting the splash pad since he was a baby, finds it a place of community and friendship.

“I made so many friends here, and it really brought more people together, like me and my friend. Like I met my friend from kindergarten here,” said Bartlett.

The project, fully funded by federal sources, is priced at $2.6 million. Lee County plans to begin demolition in April, and construction is expected to conclude by next spring.

Stay tuned for updates on the progress of this exciting project.