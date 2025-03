Louis Joseph Mazzaro Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a BB gun and threatening a woman in Cape Coral over a parking spot.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Monday, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance between a man and a woman involving a weapon at 315 SW Pine Island Rd.

Officers met with the victim, who said she parked her vehicle next to another car, and as soon as she opened the door, an unknown man started yelling obscenities and cursing at her from a third-floor balcony.

She said the man said, “I’ll pop your jaw. Don’t make me come down there. I don’t care if you’re a girl. I will send my daughter.”

The victim said the man, later identified as 43-year-old Louis Joseph Mazzaro, left the balcony and came back a few seconds later with what appeared to be a long-barrel gun and demanded she move her vehicle.

When she asked him if it was a gun, he said it was a BB gun and said, “This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

She then moved her vehicle to the other side of the apartment, went into her home and called 911.

She was able to describe the man, saying he was wearing some type of jacket and what seemed to be sweatpants and said she wanted to press charges.

The investigation revealed that the altercation was centered on Mazzaro feeling that the woman had parked too close to his car.

He grabbed the BB gun and started pretending to load it.

Mazzaro led officers to a long-barrel rifle in one of the rooms of the home. There were children present in the home at the time of the altercation.

Mazzaro is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill