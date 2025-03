The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) has invested over $34 million in nearly 50 non-profit organizations supporting underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County.

This funding includes $8 million dedicated to enhancing early learning opportunities.

“Our supporters showed an incredible amount of generosity at the 25th anniversary Naples Winter Wine Festival, allowing us to have a further profound and sustaining impact on underprivileged and at-risk children in our community,” said Stephanie Pezeshkan, 2024-25 NCEF Grant Committee Chair.

The NCEF’s investment strategy includes $6.7 million in traditional grants and $16.5 million for multi-year strategic initiatives. Additionally, $2.9 million is earmarked for future projects.

NCEF’s new Early Learning Enrichment and Expansion Program, backed by $8 million, aims to drive systemic change in Collier County.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide high-quality education to more children in the community.

“This significant investment in early learning aims to close persistent gaps in early childhood education and marks the start of a transformative initiative to create lasting impact for children and families in our community,” said Maria Jimenez-Lara, CEO of NCEF.

NCEF’s unique approach emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, serving as a model for community transformation.

Each beneficiary is thoroughly vetted, ensuring effective use of funds.

The foundation’s efforts include funding 32 non-profit organizations through traditional grants and 17 agencies involved in multi-year strategic initiatives focused on early learning, healthcare, and out-of-school time.

NCEF commissioned the Florida Chamber Foundation to conduct a comprehensive study to guide the Early Learning Program.

This data-driven approach will support infrastructure improvements, staff salaries, and program enhancements.

For more information on the Naples Children & Education Foundation and its initiatives, click here.