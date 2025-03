Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of battering a masseuse after allegedly requesting sexual favors.

Deputies arrested Joseph James Dixon, 30, on Thursday after visiting the Lotus Spa located at 3860 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

Dixon entered the establishment and spoke with a 69-year-old spa employee for a massage.

The employee then told Dixon that he must pay for the massage before the service begins. According to deputies, he then became agitated and demanded sexual favors from the employee.

When she refused, Dixon then became violent, grabbing her before kicking and punching her.

Another store employee overheard screaming from the back of the spa. When he came out to investigate, he witnessed Dixon attacking the masseuse.

The witness then attempted to break up the fight, where Dixon then headbutted him.

Dixon and the witness continued their struggle, eventually leading to his removal from the spa.

A third witness overheard Dixon and the second witness arguing. He then decided to intervene to help restrain Dixon before deputies arrived.

Before the witness intervened, they reported the incident to law enforcement.

Both witnesses sustained injuries from the confrontation but refused medical treatment.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies noted that the 69-year-old had bruising on her body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dixon was arrested and charged with battery of two people over the age of 65 and battery by intentional touch or strike.