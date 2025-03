Hurricane season is approaching, and changes are coming to the way important storm information is shared.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is transforming its communication methods to enhance safety when storms hit.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone and Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler are breaking down these changes before the storm season begins.

One key change is the National Hurricane Center‘s updated tracking models. These models now extend advisories further inland rather than just along the coastline.

“Hurricane Idalia, that was a storm that impacted us back in 2023,” said Kreidler.

The new mapping will show advisories pushing more inland, reflecting the reality that watches and warnings extend beyond the coastline.

“The National Hurricane Center decided to implement this change of showing that watch and warning not just along that coastline, because oftentimes, of course, as we know, those watches and warnings go far from that area along our coastline. They also go in our interior areas,” said Kreidler.

In addition to enhanced graphics, the National Hurricane Center is providing an extra day for preparation.

“Having that advanced notice allows us to be able to track the system, get all the National Hurricane Center products straight to our weather computers here, and we’re able to show that on air,” said Kreidler.

For nearly six months each year, residents prepare at home while meteorologists work both on and off-camera to ensure safety.

“We are constantly looking at those updates and updating our graphics to be able to show them,” said Kreidler.

These changes aim to improve readiness and response for the upcoming hurricane season.