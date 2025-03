Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine, contributing to warmer temperatures this Tuesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “An area of high pressure will keep Southwest Florida warm and sunny, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.”

Tuesday

Plan for a big warm-up for your Tuesday plans as temperatures climb some 30° from the morning lows to the afternoon highs.

Temperatures top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the afternoon.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine for your afternoon plans.

Wednesday

Milder temperatures are in the forecast, with lows starting in the mid-50s.

Highs climb into the lower to mid-80s, making Wednesday the warmest day of the work week.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine as well, and a mostly sunny sky is expected.

Thursday

The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front that will move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

This front will bring a few showers our way, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tropics

The Weather Authority is also tracking a nontropical area of low pressure located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

This area is producing gale-force winds and a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Additional development of this low is not expected as it moves northward to northwestward into an environment of strong upper-level winds and dry air tonight and Tuesday.

The Weather Authority is saying this system will not develop tropically.

There is a 10% chance of further development over the next seven days.