Eleven-year-old Michael Misek is back on the pitcher’s mound after facing a challenging battle with cancer.

Michael, a baseball enthusiast, was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and fast-growing type of cancer, after experiencing unusual symptoms.

“I’m excited for going back into baseball,” said Michael Misek.

Michael’s mother, Theresa Misek, noticed something was wrong when Michael started feeling lightheaded and short of breath while playing baseball.

“He was starting to feel lightheaded when he would run, and then he started to get short of breath when he’d throw a baseball,” said Theresa Misek.

Bloodwork revealed the diagnosis. According to Stanford Medicine, only about 100 cases are diagnosed annually in the U.S.

“He had it in his abdomen, his leg and then his back,” said Theresa Misek.

Burkitt lymphoma is very treatable, and intensive chemotherapy worked quickly for Michael.

“It started to get like, bigger and bigger, and it hurt a lot, and it was kind of hard. It wasn’t like normal, squishy. It was just, like, really hard,” Michael recalled.

With a hospital room decorated in his favorite baseball theme, Michael began chemotherapy in October and completed his last round on Christmas Eve.

“All the spots just melted away with the chemo. It was amazing,” said Theresa Misek.

Michael recently celebrated by ringing the bell, marking the end of his cancer treatment.

“I’m very, very happy and very grateful we have this new life with Michael again,” said Theresa.

Michael is back to playing baseball and soccer, running towards a healthy future.

“I’m a miracle moment,” said Michael Misek.

Michael Misek’s story is an actual miracle moment, showcasing the fighting spirit of an athlete and the power of family support.