Punk Prom 2024. CREDIT: Brian Torres

Punk Prom, the annual gathering of the local alternative scene, has found a new home.

On Saturday, April 5, Punk Prom: Not Dead Yet! will host local and regional punk bands at Nice Guys Pizza in downtown Cape Coral.

This event celebrates punk music and its ideals while maintaining the formalities of a traditional prom, which means suits, dresses, ties and heels.

This event unifies the music scene with formal collectiveness under the brash yet diverse nature of punk music.

Local staples such as Except You, Go Read Theory, Dave!Ja!Vu!, Grymm and Amulet Yellow will perform, along with Razor and the Boogiemen from St. Pete. Dave!Ja!Vu! performing at Punk Prom 2024. CREDIT: Brian Torres

This marks the first time Nice Guys Pizza has hosted the event. The other four times, it was just across the street at Ollie’s Pub Records and Beer, the esteemed music venue that shut down in April.

Lead Paint Productions and Love Your Rebellion, both local organizations, are presenting the event.

After Ollie’s closure, the staff passed the Punk Prom torch to Rick Coughlin, LPP’s owner, operations manager and audio engineer, giving him the opportunity to continue the legacy of this well-loved event.

CREDIT: Tim Belizaire

“Prom is fun. Why not do it as an adult?” Coughlin said. “We don’t really have any reason to get dressed up all fancy anymore on a regular basis, so it’s nice to do that.”

Coughlin reiterated why this event is important, especially today.

“There are so few interesting things that wander outside of the country and western theme around here, and if they do wander out, it is mostly because they appeal to a generic audience and appeal to more wallet than it does community,” he said.

He said that Punk Prom serves all marginalized communities in the area and gives them a place to feel safe.

Except You performing at Punk Prom 2023. CREDIT: Maggie Blitz

Raven, the co-owner, founding member and event coordinator of LPP, piggybacked on Coughlin’s point about continuing to be a diverse and safe event with the blessings of hosting it.

“It always was at Ollie’s, and so to continue that legacy that they had kindly passed on is an honor. It’s very important for us to continue to keep everyone safe and give them a safe space and for them to have a lot of fun and really let go and enjoy themselves for a night because a lot of people don’t get to have that, and this will definitely gives them that,” they said.

Punk Prom has been bringing energy to Southwest Florida since 2021. “It is our largest collection of freaks, nerds and metalheads,” Coughlin said.

It was a collaborative effort between musicians and the Ollie’s Pub staff. Since then, it has brought the community together.

“We have events consistently, but we don’t have events that really pull the whole community together necessarily, and this is more of the larger celebration of the alternative and diverse community that kind of fights to exist in Fort Myers,” Coughlin said.

Raven said that because this is a small, tight-knit community, an event like Punk Prom is special. Punk Prom 2024. CREDIT: Brian Torres

“Punk prom is like a symbol of like, hey, we are who we are, and we do not give a [expletive]. We are the people that we are. We grew as people. We came together collectively. I think of Punk Prom as a thank you to the scene and my local community, my music scene, my home,” they said.

Raven said that this is a celebration of community.

“It is a celebration of recognizing each other as vulnerable individuals and coming together to create a safe space where we can enjoy these things without them getting ruined by other people,” they said. “Punk Prom means unity. It means coming together even though times are really hard right now,” Raven said.

Along with the music, there will be a crowning of prom royalty. Coughlin said that you don’t have to be a couple. It will be chosen based on the crowd’s reaction.

“The crowns are gonna be matching so that there’s no king or queen crown. It’s all going to be gender-neutral,” Coughlin said.

The winners will be given a crown and another special gift. Offset Era performing at Punk Prom 2024. CREDIT: Brian Torres

Coughlin is going to make little staves out of oak wood dowels and attach a couple of beer taps that he got from Ollie’s when they closed. This custom piece will be a physical symbolization of the transition from one beloved venue to another.

“I’m just hoping that I can pass on a little bit of what everything used to be into what it now is,” Coughlin said.

Except You, a local thrash band known for throwing wild shows that get the crowd moving will headline the event.

Angela Page is the lead singer of the band and is the founder of Love Your Rebellion, which is co-hosting the event.

Except You has played at every Punk Prom since 2022, and Page said it is always the band’s favorite show of the year. Except You performing at Punk Prom 2023. CREDIT: Maggie Blitz

“It just brings out a lot of people from the community that maybe we haven’t seen before. The audience is always really hyped, and it’s a really fun experience for us. We’ve had some of the best crowds of our career. We really love the energy of the event,” she said.

She said this event has helped the bands get more exposure, as it usually has a high attendance.

“This event tends to reach people who don’t go to every single local show, which means that these bands get to be in front of people that don’t see them every week or every month, so it’s just like an opportunity to expand their market and to reach new audiences,” she said.

Page is looking forward to seeing how it blossoms at the new venue.

“Ollie’s is gone, but that doesn’t mean the community is gone. We still need our quintessential events to keep us motivated and to keep the scene alive. This year’s Punk Prom is important because we want to keep the legacy going,” she said. Punk Prom 2024. CREDIT: Brian Torres

For more information on Lead Paint Productions, click here. To learn about Love Your Rebellion, click here. Buy tickets here.

Nice Guys Pizza is located at 1404 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral, Florida 33904.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the live music starts at 8 p.m. De La Rosa Bouquets will be vending at the event.

Pre-sale is $15, and it is $20 at the door. Tickets sell out fast, so buy them as early as possible.