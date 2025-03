Beachgoers in Cape Coral have a new way to avoid Fort Myers Beach traffic and enjoy a scenic trip at the same time.

The Silver King Dolphin and Water Taxi at the Westin Cape Coral Resort and Marina offers a unique alternative to driving.

“This boat is really designed for guests, for our locals to enjoy the experience going over there,” said Jen Trapani, director of sales and marketing at the Westin. “It’s not just a water taxi. It is the experience of getting there.”

The original boat was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, but Trapani said the new vessel had already been hit.

“Since the water taxi has returned, it has been full or nearly full every day,” said Trapani. “The response from our hotel guests and our locals has been tremendous.”

Captain Doug Olsen from Tarpon Point Marina highlighted the improvements in the new boat’s design.

“It’s a little bit bigger,” said Olsen. “It’s built out of aluminum, whereas the old one was fiberglass. It was a nice boat, but it did flip over and sink during the hurricane.”

Resort guest Boriana took the taxi for the first time and was excited about the experience.

“We saw about the boat trip and the chances to see dolphins,” said Boriana. “So we definitely came for the boat trip, not for the beach.”

Her daughter, Maria, who is on spring break, enjoyed the ride as well.

“I saw dolphins and a lot of greenery and a lot of little islands,” said Maria. “It was a lot of fun.”

The Silver King Dolphin and Water Taxi operates daily, departing the marina at 10 a.m. and returning from Fort Myers Beach at 2:30 p.m. The ride is free for resort guests, while non-guests can enjoy it for $40.