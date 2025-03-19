Collier County sees new funding to protect homes from hurricane damage

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of a weak cold front.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
A new grant program offers financial assistance to homeowners in Collier County to help protect their properties from hurricane damage.
A rollover crash at the intersection of Winkler Road and Sunset Drive in Fort Myers has left at least one person dead.
Controversy erupted in Fort Myers after a deadlocked vote led to the rejection of a proposed partnership between the Fort Myers Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Hurricane season is approaching, and changes are coming to the way important storm information is shared.
The Fort Myers City Council is dealing with a deadlock on immigration policies, resulting in a heated debate that has reached beyond local borders.
Southwest Florida is poised for a political shift as Byron Donalds eyes a run for governor.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is bringing a 3D Mobile Mammography bus to Lehigh Acres.
Naples residents are taking proactive steps to prepare for hurricane season.
A woman in Fort Myers Shores thought she had lost everything when Hurricane Milton wrecked her home, but now she has a second chance.
Eleven-year-old Michael Misek is back on the pitcher’s mound after facing a challenging battle with cancer.
If an investment opportunity feels too good to be true, then it probably is.
A beloved family attraction is set to make its return to Lakes Regional Park in Lee County.
Lee County commissioners have approved a new contract aimed at easing traffic between Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
A new grant program offers financial assistance to homeowners in Collier County to help protect their properties from hurricane damage.
The funding will cover at least 75% of project costs for home elevation, wind mitigation, and demolition.
Recent tropical storms and hurricanes have caused significant flooding in Rural Estates and Naples Park areas.
In August, video footage from Tropical Storm Debby showed areas that were wholly submerged. In July, typical summer rainstorms also resulted in flooded sidewalks.
Residents are elevating their homes to combat flooding, but the process can be costly.
This is where Elevate Florida comes into play, providing financial support for home elevation and other protective measures.
Although Sanibel homeowner Jeff Harvey didn’t use Elevate Florida for his home, he hopes the program will encourage others to seek assistance.
“You can wait and roll the dice, or now, with this incredible program, you can get a huge subsidy to help you solve the problem once and for all,” said Harvey. “Protect your home, especially if you like it; if not, if you rip it down, that will take three years to rebuild and probably three to four times the cost of lifting at least.”
Elevate Florida is hosting three informational sessions throughout Collier County. The first session is on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Marco Island.
For more information on the sessions and how to apply for Elevate Florida, click here.