Collier County sees new funding to protect homes from hurricane damage

Credit: WINK News

A new grant program offers financial assistance to homeowners in Collier County to help protect their properties from hurricane damage.

The funding will cover at least 75% of project costs for home elevation, wind mitigation, and demolition.

Recent tropical storms and hurricanes have caused significant flooding in Rural Estates and Naples Park areas.

In August, video footage from Tropical Storm Debby showed areas that were wholly submerged. In July, typical summer rainstorms also resulted in flooded sidewalks.

Residents are elevating their homes to combat flooding, but the process can be costly.

This is where Elevate Florida comes into play, providing financial support for home elevation and other protective measures.

Although Sanibel homeowner Jeff Harvey didn’t use Elevate Florida for his home, he hopes the program will encourage others to seek assistance.

“You can wait and roll the dice, or now, with this incredible program, you can get a huge subsidy to help you solve the problem once and for all,” said Harvey. “Protect your home, especially if you like it; if not, if you rip it down, that will take three years to rebuild and probably three to four times the cost of lifting at least.”

Elevate Florida is hosting three informational sessions throughout Collier County. The first session is on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Marco Island.

For more information on the sessions and how to apply for Elevate Florida, click here.