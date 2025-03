A routine bike ride in Charlotte County turned into a nightmare for Raymond Weiler and his dog, Tater.

“We were crossing Durrance one block down,” said Weiler, describing the moment before the incident. “All of a sudden, as I got to the road…we’ve all done it. She was going to miss her turn or something, and she turns the wheel squealed and she turned so fast her wheels were squeaking.”

Weiler recounted the terrifying moment when the car struck him.

“I stopped and right then she hit me and caught me with the right front corner of her car, backed me up in the air right in the air,” said Weiler. “Then she pushed me across the road up against the curb, and that’s when he got it, and I let go of him.”

The driver, identified by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as Vicky McPhee, did not stay at the scene.

“She took off and then he ran out into the road and she slowed down but he didn’t stop,” Weiler said. “He was way down by 41 North.”

Despite the ordeal, Weiler was fortunate to escape without broken bones, though he described the experience as painful.

“His feet may have come down under the tires and it shoved me him and bike under against the curb and it ripped the pads off the bottom of his feet,” he said.

The car crash was captured on neighborhood surveillance video, which led deputies to McPhee’s door. According to the sheriff’s office, McPhee “didn’t deny” hitting Weiler and Tater.

“Normally, he would be sitting perfect right now,” Weiler said, reflecting on Tater’s condition.

In the aftermath, Weiler is taking things slow, opting for a cautious walk instead of their usual neighborhood route. “I just can’t stand to see him in pain,” he said.

Weiler expressed his concerns about the speed of traffic in the area.

“I don’t know if it needs to be speed bumps or someway we need to stop those cars from flying down,” he said. “I’m not against the traffic, I’m just against them going so fast.”

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety for both drivers and cyclists.