Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced the discovery of a trio of panther kittens from a recently born litter.

On Wednesday, FWC’s panther team posted images of the panthers designated as K525, K526 and K527 onto their Instagram account.

According to FWC, assessments are conducted when kittens are between two and four weeks old, using data from the mother’s GPS collar to determine when she leaves the den to hunt.

The team then locates the den, where individuals determine each kitten’s sex and weight while deworming and microchipping for easy identification.

A biopsy sample of each kitten was also taken for genetic assessment. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

FWC remarks that over 33 years, the panther team has sampled 527 kittens, providing valuable insights into their litter size, sex ratios and den site selection.

The previous recorded litter born was in August 2024.

Based on evidence collected by the FWC team, all three kittens from that litter were predated, likely by a black bear.

FWC shared an interesting tidbit regarding the survival rate of Florida panther kittens: The percentage of kittens that reach one year is around 32%.

According to Conservation Florida, the Florida Panther is classified as critically endangered, with an estimated 120-230 individuals remaining in the wild.

Recently, the nonprofit acquired 60.27 acres of land for the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, which has become a suitable location for the endangered species to roam.

If you are interested in participating in panther preservation, the FWC offers its “Save the Panther” license plate. All proceeds go directly into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund. Click here for more information.