A tied 3-3 vote in the Fort Myers City Council meeting stopped the Fort Myers Police Department from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and set off a political powder keg.

Now, threats of Fort Myers losing state and federal funding and lawsuits swirl.

WINK brought you the breaking news of the vote and the reaction to it all.

It surprised some county leaders.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis took to X to express his displeasure, and Congressman Byron Donalds called for their jobs.

Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote a letter to the city saying that with the vote, the city council violated state law.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt spoke to many leaders and lawmakers Wednesday morning, including Uthmeier.

He told Galt that the Fort Myers City Council needs to “get in line and follow the law.”

He sent a letter to put them on “notice.”

Uthmeier told us that the council broke the law and enacted a “sanctuary policy” when they voted down the 287 (g) agreement.

He warned that he would take action.

Galt asked, “You wrote that the council members can be removed. Have you recommended that to the governor?”

He responded: “I have not done that, but I’ll tell you, the governor has authorities under Florida law to suspend officials that are not carrying out the law. Those authorities were beefed up in that special legislative session several weeks ago to ensure that when it comes to immigration, very specifically, the governor can remove officials that are deterring or impeding the response on immigration enforcement. I would not be surprised if he were to take action.”

“Are there any charges you could pursue, and what are they?” Galt asked.

“Sure, there is civil enforcement. This office does have the authority to bring enforcement against local governments where they’re not following the law. We are looking at all the tools that we have available. We hope that they will amend their behavior before we take more serious action,” he said.

When Galt asked how long he will wait, he said, “Stay tuned.”

Galt spoke to Donalds via Zoom.

He told us that he was “flabbergasted” that the city council voted this way and said he’s not afraid to apply pressure at the federal level, either.

“There are projects in for the City of Fort Myers that I’ve sponsored from a federal level in the past, and it will, call it, would really bring that into question. How could I go and advocate for the City of Fort Myers when they are basically going against the policies and the laws of the United States? In the State of Florida, I have a responsibility to be a steward over taxpayer money, and so I take that seriously, and it will really call into question my abilities to advocate for Fort Myers if they’re going to be so flagrant and derelict in not following the law and, quite frankly, not following the orders of the President of the United States. To decide that you’re going to now stand against that, well, what that tells me is then you don’t think you need federal funds.”

In a video from Monday’s council meeting, Councilwomen Darla Bonk and Diana Giraldo held hands, overcome with emotion about the issue.

They were two of three no votes that caused the motion to fail.

The question now is will the council cave to the heat they’re getting?

A special meeting is called for Friday.

WINK News will keep you updated.