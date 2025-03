This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Eddie Jones, 46, is wanted for violating probation after serving time in prison for throwing a large rock into a home.

He is identifiable by a tattoo of a microphone on his right hand and a gang symbol on his left hand.

Jones may be using the aliases Freddie Matthews or Crummy Muzon.

Heather Landry, 38, is also wanted in Lee County for probation violation.

She was found guilty of firing a gun into the air.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers reported that Landry has 17 previous bookings.

Detectives believe she might be staying in either Lee or Collier County.

Pablo Sica, 31, is wanted on a bench warrant in Lee County for failing to appear on charges of DUI, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license.

Deputies said he tested at nearly twice the legal limit, bonded out of jail, and then failed to appear in court.

If you have seen any of these individuals, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.