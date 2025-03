Two Naples Fire Rescue Department firefighters, Sam Scholtz and Thomas Jusim, found themselves saving a life while off duty at Fort Myers Beach.

“We went to the beach with our girlfriends. We were just relaxing during the day off,” said Jusim.

Despite being off the clock, these firefighters sprang into action when they noticed a stranger in distress.

“I looked to the left, and it looked like a guy went down. Go to Sam, like, ‘Hey, looks like that guy went down.’ We ended up going up there, walking up with a bit of like pep in our step,” said Jusim.

Scholtz explained the seriousness of the situation.

“The only thing that really mattered was that he wasn’t breathing, and there was no pulse. Nothing else really matters at that point,” said Scholtz.

The firefighters immediately began CPR and used an AED to administer a shock.

“We initiated CPR, we switched off on rounds and compressions. We got an AED. We were able to shock him,” said Jusim.

Fort Myers Beach EMS arrived soon after, and the duo helped move the man onto a stretcher.

“He was breathing, he was kind of mumbling, but he was alive,” said Jusim.

When asked if they believed they saved the man’s life, Scholtz responded, “I’d like to think that, yeah.”

The Fins Up Beach Club publicly thanked the firefighters, posting, “A huge thank you to these heroes for reminding us what true bravery looks like.”

Jusim reflected on the experience.

“Kind of the feeling you get at work. The only difference was we weren’t in any uniform, and we didn’t have the tools, but at the end of the day, it’s just what we signed up to do,” said Jusim.

Both Scholtz and Jusim emphasized that they were simply doing their job, even on a day off.

They became firefighters to help people and save lives, and they were glad to be together when this emergency occurred.