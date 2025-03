Zachary Bowers Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A hit-and-run in North Naples led to the arrest of a driver after a crash involving a Chevy pickup and a Mazda.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Cypress Way East and Piper Boulevard at around 9:05 p.m. on Monday.

A maroon pickup truck reportedly hit a black Mazda from behind and fled the scene.

The Mazda’s driver was unharmed. He reported the pickup driver exited the vehicle, ripped off his Mazda’s bumper, and threatened him before driving away.

Deputies later found the pickup, driven by 33-year-old Zachary Bowers, had crashed into a sewage pump station.

Bowers was trapped inside the vehicle, in and out of consciousness and sustained minor injuries.

A witness confirmed with CCSO that they saw the pickup rear-end the Mazda before fleeing the scene. They later saw the same truck crash into the pump station.

Bowers, who did not recall the crash, was arrested after being medically cleared.

He faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident without providing information.

Bowers was taken to the Collier County Jail, where he later bonded out.