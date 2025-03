Concerns are rising in Naples about recent NOAA workforce cuts and their potential impact on the upcoming hurricane season.

Earlier this month, reports revealed plans to lay off 10% of NOAA’s current workforce, raising questions about storm-tracking capabilities.

Naples resident Barb Kay expressed her worries about the cuts, saying, “I’ve lived in Naples now for ten years, and I’m very concerned about all the cuts. I’m very concerned that there’s not going to be money to deal with all of the flooding and all the other issues involved.”

Raymond Caron, a snowbird, questioned the decision, stating, “We should not be laying off employees because how are we gonna get the job done accurately?”

Jennie Weckelman, another Naples resident, added, “You won’t have anyone to tell you what’s coming and what to expect. It’s bad enough trying to get out of here if you don’t have enough fair warning.”

Collier County Director of Emergency Management Dan Summers shared his concerns about the uncertainty these cuts bring.

“It’s more about what we don’t know at this hour. We know that we’re very worried,” said Summers. “We hope and pray that nothing happens to the NOAA aircraft, where we desperately need that data in hurricane forecasting.”

Summers also highlighted worries beyond hurricane season.

“We have seen reports on the AP wire today about severe wildfire weather reporting. We rely very heavily on that specialized forecast related to wildfires. As we go into spring wildfire season here in southwest Florida,” he said.

Summers emphasized the importance of NOAA’s work, stating, “We know that we have seen such a dramatic improvement every year in what NOAA has done to improve forecasting, and we don’t want that to stop. That’s a public safety effort across the board. It impacts all of us.”

NOAA declined to discuss the internal matters but assured their dedication to their mission.