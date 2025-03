Heart disease remains a leading cause of death in the United States, with common risk factors including lack of exercise, a diet high in fatty foods and smoking.

However, new research highlights a lesser-known risk factor that can be easily addressed.

Every 33 seconds, someone dies from heart disease.

“Things like obesity, growing rates of diabetes, and probably other factors that we don’t totally understand, maybe pollution, or other things are raising levels of heart disease,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt.

Recent studies suggest that low magnesium levels can also increase the risk of heart disease and heart failure.

These studies have linked low magnesium to conditions such as high blood pressure, stroke and atrial fibrillation. Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle and nerve function, blood sugar control and energy production.

“There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate. Pay attention to your symptoms. If you’re having symptoms, get them checked out,” Bhatt said.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency include muscle cramps, headaches with nausea, dizziness, sensitivity to light, numbness in hands and feet, fatigue, irritability and poor sleep.

To boost magnesium intake, individuals are encouraged to consume more nuts, seeds, black beans, edamame and dark leafy greens like spinach or Swiss chard.

Certain groups are more prone to magnesium deficiency, including older adults, people with gastrointestinal diseases like Crohn’s disease and celiac disease and those with type 2 diabetes.