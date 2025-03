New regulations are causing a stir among Canadians who fear their winter vacations may be in jeopardy.

John Engelmann, a Canadian snowbird and homeowner in North Fort Myers, has been visiting Florida with his wife for more than 12 years. He has become a familiar face in the community.

“My first thought is why does he [Congressman Byron Donalds] hate Canadians so much,” said Engelmann.

Engelmann highlights the economic contributions Canadians make during their visits.

“One thing Canadians do is they come here, they eat, they go to groceries, they go shopping; we spend a lot of our hard-earned money here in the US of A,” said Engelmann.

However, new regulations could deter Engelmann’s family from returning to their favorite vacation spot.

“My wife and my 88-year-old mom, so now if I have to an account and paperwork for her, it just adds to the craziness,” said Engelmann.

Engelmann’s primary concern is the proposed fingerprinting requirement for visitors staying longer than 30 days, which he finds excessive.

“I think you need to know who is in your county, which is fine, but at the end of the day, if I have to get fingerprinted, I’m probably not coming here again,” said Engelmann.

In response to these concerns, Congressman Byron Donalds defended the proposal, emphasizing its importance for U.S. security.

“This administration takes this seriously. If you’re a guest in the United States, you have a responsibility to return home when your time is up,” said Donalds.

Donalds believes these measures are essential for national security and border control.

“If I invite you over for dinner, there’s an understanding that when it’s over, you go home. You can’t just stay and take over my space,” said Donalds.

The proposed regulations continue to spark debate among Canadian visitors and local officials.