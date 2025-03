Credit: Brandon A. Güell

Conservation efforts have been ongoing in Florida, as the native wildlife are at constant risk of being pushed out due to an influx of people moving to the state.

The Florida Panther, in particular faces near extinction, as the species has been deemed critically endangered, with an estimated 120-230 individuals remaining in the wild.

Conservation Florida, a leading land conservation nonprofit in Florida, recently acquired 60.27 acres of land for the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, located at 137 Coastline Drive in Copeland, an unincorporated community located in eastern Collier County.

Traci Deen, President and CEO of Conservation Florida, spoke on the purchase and how it will continue to benefit the non-profit’s goal.

“We worked with the land owners to purchase the 17 parcels within the Fakahatchee Strand,” said Deen. “These parcels are referred to as inholdings, meaning that its land within the state park’s boundary but were not included within the park itself.”

According to Conservation Florida, the Fakahatchee Strand has been a source of conservation conflict since the 1900s, when war-time logging endeavors nearly destroyed it.

In 1948, the forest was nearly wiped out due to overlogging; however, in 1974, the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve was declared a state park, thanks partly to persistent efforts made by local stakeholders. Credit: Conservation Florida

The non-profit then partnered with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to secure permanent protection of the 60-acre purchase.

Male panthers need at least 200 square miles of habitat to thrive in their environment, which leads to the meticulous decision to purchase the land.

Deen remarked that pulling on the panther’s telemetry data based on the collars on select animals showed that each parcel considered for purchase had been utilized to some effect.

When asked how much the purchase cost Conservation Florida, Deen responded with an amount of less than $60,000. She noted that while she cannot speak to the sellers’ motivation, they recognize the importance of preserving the habitat’s nature.

While the purchase is a step in the right direction in preservation, Deen noted that the increasing state population conflicts with conservation efforts.

“We’re still not able to keep pace. The population in Florida is growing so fast, which means that we’re doing everything we can to keep up with growth,” said Deen. “The pace of the transition of rural and wild lands into more intensive uses is unfortunate, but we haven’t lost hope.” Credit: Brandon A. Güell

She added that acquisitions like the latest Fakahatchee Strand will give conservationists a much-needed morale boost and inspiration in preserving land.

“We must acknowledge that this is going to happen acre by acre. We will save the Florida panther habitat and wild Florida one acre at a time,” said Deen.

For more information and to volunteer at Conservation Florida, click here.