Punta Gorda’s City Council made a decisive move by unanimously approving an agreement between the local police department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The memorandum allows local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE in removing undocumented immigrants, sparking passionate opinions within the community.

“It’s not in the city’s best interest, it’s not in the taxpayer’s best interest,” said Maria Lara, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Community members expressed varied emotions about the decision.

Some praised the police and first responders for their non-discriminatory practices, while others worried about the agreement’s implications.

“It’s emotional to a person like me who has devoted my life to this kind of work, and it brings tears to my eyes when I see that so much of my work maybe it was useless,” said one community member.

The council’s decision comes just days after a similar vote failed in Fort Myers, prompting questions about its impact on Punta Gorda’s decision.

Vice Mayor Greg Julian emphasized that his decision was based on discussions with the police chief and the memorandum’s details.

“My decision was based on the information I discussed with the police chief and what I read in the memorandum not what based on happened in another community, because I don’t even know what caused them to come to that conclusion,” Julian said.

Julian stressed that the move was about safety and dispelled concerns about police conducting raids or entering schools.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith supported Julian’s stance.

“We don’t want to traumatize our children. So that is not what this is about. This is about the officers being able to in their regular course of duties they come across somebody they can know how to address that,” said Smith.

Despite the city attorney advising against the memorandum, council members stood firm in their decision.

After the meeting, the city attorney declined to comment further.