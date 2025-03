A new study aims to solve the mystery surrounding red tide, and scientists are seeking 400 volunteers to participate.

The Roskamp Institute has partnered with the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation to investigate how red tide toxins enter, remain and are eliminated from the body.

The study will focus on brevetoxins, which can affect the nervous system.

“You walk out on the beach, and you start coughing immediately, and it causes your throat to hurt, and for some people, causes irritation in the eyes,” said study participant Audrey Albrecht.

“If it’s doing that, you kind of wonder what else it’s doing to your body,” Albrecht said.

Dr. Laila Abdullah, a scientist leading the study, wants to understand the effects of long-term exposure to red tide in the environment.

“What happens to people that have been, you know, have had long exposure to the environmental red tide in their environment,” Abdullah said.

Dakota Helgagar, a clinical research coordinator at the Roskamp Institute, said participants will undergo questionnaires, blood draws, and cognitive tests during each visit.

The goal is to detect brevetoxins in the blood and relate the findings to cognitive tests.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of testing during and after a red tide bloom to clearly see the differences.

“I’m just really excited to see what they learn and how we can help better understand its impacts on the people who live and work here and visit here,” Albrecht said.

The study will span four years, and only time will reveal its findings.