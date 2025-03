Credit: WINK News

A violent altercation on Fort Myers Beach has resulted in an 18-year-old facing serious charges after biting a teen’s ear.

Jack Turner is accused of biting off part of another teenager’s ear during a fight as spring breakers looked on.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Turner shouted racial slurs before attacking the victim from behind.

Bystanders intervened to break up the fight, but not before part of the victim’s left ear was bitten off.

Turner was arrested and charged with felony battery. He has since posted a $50,000 bond.

“Do not free that guy,” a witness said, expressing concern over the incident.

Witnesses also recorded the fight, showing the victim lying face down in the sand while Turner held him down and punched him in the back of the head. The video captured Turner pulling up the victim’s head and biting his ear.

Lexi Kilton and Terry Angrick, who were present at the scene, said, “That’s sad, so terrible. Jack messed up, did a very bad thing. Very gross, man. What the heck, keep him in the slammer.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the two teenagers knew each other. The victim and his family are now in communication with their lawyer.

The incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with many calling for justice. Turner faces a felony battery charge as the legal process unfolds.