The Cape Elite 16U volleyball team is made up of some of our area’s best beach and indoor players.

Now, they are going to head-to-head with some of the best in Puerto Rico at the Caribbean Volleyball Championship.

“This is definitely going to be our toughest tournament that we have all year long,” Cape Elite 16U Head Coach Anthony Mendez said.

Volleyball is king in Puerto Rico so this is the ultimate challenge for the Southwest Florida travel team.

“We’ll be playing the best Puerto Rico has to offer in the 16U age bracket,” Anthony Mendez said.

It’s an ideal opportunity for the team to improve midway through their season.

“I think it will help us out a lot, because it will give us a lot more stuff to work on in practice and just a lot more to improve on,” Cape Elite 16U libero Harley Mendez said.

Beyond improving on the court, it’s an experience the young athletes won’t soon forget.

“I love this group of girls,” Cape Elite 16U outside hitter Brooke Smith said. “This has been my favorite year so far. I think we all are very, very good friends so I’m very excited.”

Five area high schools are represented on Cape Elite 16U, a group Anthony Mendez put together to reach new heights with goals they hope to achieve in one of the toughest places to play.

The Cape Elite 15U team is also competing in the Caribbean Volleyball Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this weekend.