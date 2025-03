At most ballparks, you might expect to find a lot of franks, but at Hammond Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Minnesota Twins, in Fort Myers, you’ll find Earls.

Earl Ruby and Earl Wolf are two familiar faces at the Twins spring training. Ruby, along with his buddy Ron, manages the concession stand on the third floor.

“I’ve been with them 15 but I’ve been up in this location for eight years now,” said Ruby.

Ruby enjoys his spot for a particular reason.

“Because if it’s slow, I get to see almost all of the game because I’m right there by the register,” said Ruby.

Earl Wolf, on the other hand, is not as easy to spot.

“I’m a cook in the food and beverage section, but I flip, so I’ve been to all different stands,” said Wolf.

Behind the grill or fryer, Wolf and his crew work behind the scenes to cook up the food fans enjoy.

“That’s when you feel good. It’s sort of like a green board. You know that people are enjoying your food,” said Wolf.

There’s one person you might notice and definitely hear.

That’s Program Paul, who can be found at the front steps of the stadium with his box of programs.

“You know, there’s a scorecard in this thing, and the players are in it, and their bios are in it. And a lot of people, they want to scorecard and they just want to see their twins,” said Paul.

Paul and his voice help create the sound of baseball.

“Everybody’s in a good mood. Everybody’s cheering,” said Paul.

“As they’re walking in, they feel baseball,” said Paul.

If you spot the two Earls, Program Paul, or any of the friendly faces working the ballpark, just know all their hard work is for the fans.

“They’re not just fans, they’re like family,” said Ruby.

“You feel like you’re part of the team. It’s not necessarily you are, but you are,” said Wolf.

“No one ever gives us a hard time because they’re in a good mood. And that’s baseball,” said Paul.