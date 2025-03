The Fort Myers City Council is facing backlash after a vote regarding a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The council will convene for an emergency meeting on Friday to reconsider whether to partner with ICE on immigration enforcement.

On Monday, the council rejected the partnership with a 3-3 tie vote. The proposed agreement would have allowed Fort Myers police officers to receive training to act as ICE agents.

Florida’s attorney general claims the council violated state law by adopting a sanctuary policy.

State and federal lawmakers are calling for the resignation of the three council members who voted against the partnership.

“Teddy Roosevelt said it best a hundred and some years ago. We welcome immigrants from all over the world. We just ask that you no longer become a German-American, Italian-American or Irish-American. You learn English, and you are an American,” said Anthony Roberts, a Fort Myers resident.

Many residents on First Street in downtown Fort Myers reacted to the council’s decision.

Some believe states and localities should assist federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

“States and localities should be assisting, not obstructing, federal authorities to enforce federal immigration law,” said Peter Antonelli, another resident.

Noel Nichols was uncertain about the legal provisions for removing council members but suggested they should be voted out of office.

“I don’t know what the constitutional provision is for that, but I think that they should probably be voted out of office,” said Nichols.

However, not everyone agrees with the calls for resignation.

John Bonilla voiced concerns about removing council members based on political affiliations.

“If we’re talking about booting certain council members just because they’re not affiliated to certain political parties and don’t have affiliated certain ideals, that’s a huge issue. That’s not what this country is founded on,” said Bonilla.

Supporters of the partnership, like Roberts, argue it targets only criminals and those who entered the country illegally in recent years.

“As far as I’ve been told, the people they’re going after are only criminals and people that have come into the country illegally over the last four years. Dreamers in them are not included, so it’s a good thing to actually have our government start to figure out who is in our country,” said Roberts.

Opponents fear the partnership could lead to discrimination or racial profiling. Despite public opinion, Congressman Byron Donalds warned that Fort Myers could lose all federal funding if the council does not reverse its decision.