Lots of sunshine for your Wednesday

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of a weak cold front.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
A new grant program offers financial assistance to homeowners in Collier County to help protect their properties from hurricane damage.
A rollover crash at the intersection of Winkler Road and Sunset Drive in Fort Myers has left at least one person dead.
Controversy erupted in Fort Myers after a deadlocked vote led to the rejection of a proposed partnership between the Fort Myers Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Hurricane season is approaching, and changes are coming to the way important storm information is shared.
The Fort Myers City Council is dealing with a deadlock on immigration policies, resulting in a heated debate that has reached beyond local borders.
Southwest Florida is poised for a political shift as Byron Donalds eyes a run for governor.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is bringing a 3D Mobile Mammography bus to Lehigh Acres.
Naples residents are taking proactive steps to prepare for hurricane season.
A woman in Fort Myers Shores thought she had lost everything when Hurricane Milton wrecked her home, but now she has a second chance.
Eleven-year-old Michael Misek is back on the pitcher’s mound after facing a challenging battle with cancer.
If an investment opportunity feels too good to be true, then it probably is.
A beloved family attraction is set to make its return to Lakes Regional Park in Lee County.
Lee County commissioners have approved a new contract aimed at easing traffic between Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of a weak cold front.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to an area of high pressure, skies will be clearer with warmer temperatures this Wednesday.”
High pressure is in control, keeping our sky clear and bringing warmer temperatures this Wednesday afternoon.
Highs climb into the lower to mid-80s, making this afternoon the warmest of the work week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
This front will bring a few showers, but most areas will stay dry.
Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Cooler temperatures move in behind Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures back in the lower to mid-50s Friday morning.
Temperatures remain cooler than normal, with highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon.
We’ll see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day as well.