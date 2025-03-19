Lots of sunshine for your Wednesday

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of a weak cold front.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to an area of high pressure, skies will be clearer with warmer temperatures this Wednesday.”

Wednesday

High pressure is in control, keeping our sky clear and bringing warmer temperatures this Wednesday afternoon.

Highs climb into the lower to mid-80s, making this afternoon the warmest of the work week.

Thursday

The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

This front will bring a few showers, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday

Cooler temperatures move in behind Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures back in the lower to mid-50s Friday morning.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal, with highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day as well.