The final days have arrived for the Chiquita Lock as crews prepare to remove it next to Cape Harbour on April 1. This decision follows years of debate over its removal.

Some boaters are unhappy about the lock, while the City of Cape Coral is eager to have it gone. However, environmentalists expressed concerns about the potential impact on water quality.

The permit to remove the lock prohibits dredging through March 31 to protect manatees and sea life during their breeding season. The lock is expected to close on April 1 for two to three months.

The Chiquita Lock, dating back to the 1980s, was designed to prevent runoff from Cape Coral canals from entering the Caloosahatchee River.

“I’m anxious to get out. I mean, since the hurricane, we have been pretty much stuck here,” said Tammy Chamberland, a boat owner.

For decades, the lock has been a headache for boaters living west of it.

“It caused a lot of damage on boats. I mean, it’s like a raging rapids through there,” said Ted Alt, another boat owner.

“Being non-operational right now, it is really dangerous out there. I’ve been out, and boats will come in both directions, and it’s playing a game of chicken,” added Chamberland.

Soon, they will have their wish as Cape Coral plans to remove the lock.

Starting April 1, boaters will not be able to move their boats from one side of the lock to the other. The city warns residents to make other arrangements now.

“My boat, if I’m here, the boat likes to go. We like to be out playing on the water,” said Daniel Kiefer, who plans to head to the Bahamas.

Not all boaters have that option, though.

“We don’t have a lot of clearance to get through there as it is today, so it’s left us here in kind of a pinch, and we’re here to boat, not sit at a marina,” said Chamberland.

The project has already begun, with a seawall built, 3,000 mangrove seedlings planted, and oyster reef balls placed at the lock site to help improve water quality.

“The lock’s been broken open for two years now since Ian and I haven’t seen any less dolphins or manatees or sawfish or any problem,” said Kiefer.

The city of Cape Coral expects the project to take around 81 days and hopes to complete it by June.