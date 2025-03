In Charlotte County, the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes has left many residents struggling to rebuild their lives.

For Robert Hill, a Navy veteran, the destruction of his home on Bayshore Road has been a challenge.

“Brings up old memories,” said Hill, reflecting on the painful experience of standing in the empty lot where his home once stood.

Hill and his wife lived in their home for 19 years, investing time and effort into repairs and upgrades. However, the recent hurricanes took everything from them, including precious photographs.

“My wife and I worked so hard on it all the years, repairing this and fixing that and upgrading stuff,” said Hill. “Old photographs destroyed. Got all these pictures sent to me to hold on to, and they all got destroyed.”

WINK News first met Hill after Hurricane Helene‘s surge engulfed his home. Two weeks later, Hurricane Milton delivered the final blow, leaving nothing to repair.

“What was left over was gone. There was no repairing it,” said Hill.

Without insurance and unable to afford the cost of rebuilding, Hill faced a harsh reality. At 70 years old and retired, he relies solely on Social Security.

“It would have to be higher up off the ground now, and that’s too expensive for me,” said Hill. “I’m 70 years old. I’m retired. I don’t know. All I get is Social Security. I’ve nothing. I’ve always worked for family shops. I don’t have no pension or nothing.”

Now, Hill lives in a mobile home in Arcadia with his wife, Shari, their dog Bubba and their cat Jack. The once vibrant neighborhood near the harbor now sits empty, a testament to the struggles faced by many.

“Those were bungalows, cottages, for the most part. Probably the youngest home there was built in the early 60s. Most of them were 30s, 40s, somewhere in there,” said Cindy Marsh Tischy, president of the Punta Gorda Association of Realtors. “I think those homes took a real beating because they hadn’t been raised. They hadn’t been enforced.”

Tischy explained that the rising costs of insurance, the economy and inflation make it difficult to own property in the area.

“The insurance here, the economy and inflation, the way things are moving, makes it very difficult to own down here because it’s very expensive now,” said Tischy.

Hill fears his old neighborhood will soon become a place for the wealthy, with high-rise buildings replacing the modest homes of the past.

“Everybody’s going to have these high rise. It’s not gonna be like the old days,” said Hill. “Not much I can do about it, just try to keep on. Grin and bear it.”

Despite the challenges, Hill hopes to find solace in the memories he made on Bayshore Road, knowing that no storm can take those away.