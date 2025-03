Following Punta Gorda City Council’s unanimous approval of a memorandum of agreement between the city and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, City Attorney David Levin said the agreement should have been limited and leaves the city vulnerable to lawsuits.

Dozens of residents attended the March 19 Council meeting, with many expressing concerns residents would be taken from schools, churches and their homes if suspected of being undocumented. In addition, there were questions whether Punta Gorda Police Department officers charged with an additional duty would cost the city money and if the city could be sued or incur expenses because of the agreement.

“We are not going to go out searching and doing roundups and pulling people out of their houses,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said during the meeting. “We’re not going into schools, not going into churches and looking for people.”

