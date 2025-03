An Englewood home already devastated by Hurricane Milton was filled with smoke intentionally as part of a firefighter training exercise.

Homeowner Scott Hart watched as his house was used for this important community service.

The Englewood Fire Department took the opportunity to train in Hart’s smoke-filled home, simulating real-life scenarios with black smoke, heat and flames.

Hart, a contractor, allowed this training to take place in his home, which was left beyond repair due to the hurricane damage.

“I think the first few scoops of my house with an excavator is going to be very painful, and I think at that point we can move on in life,” said Hart.

Hart emphasized the importance of the exercise.

“If this saves a firefighter’s life or it saves one of our community members, residents, that’s what it’s all about. This house only has one last thing to give,” said Hart.

Hart, his wife Marianne, and their grandson Jagar watched as the firefighters broke windows and filled the house with smoke and water for the training.

“When it happens to you, there’s no words. It’s just hollow, so we have more respect for what happens in this world, I guess,” said Hart.

Deputy Chief Rob Blasetti highlighted the significance of the training.

“Fire grows fast, and if someone’s trapped inside, we only have seconds, not minutes, so we can shave off five seconds, six seconds, 10 seconds, 30 seconds,” said Blasetti.

Marianne Hart expressed the emotional impact of the event.

“I just feel still that I’m in some kind of trauma and shock. I don’t know. I just keep looking at everything and I keep saying, oh, God, what happened, you know, and why did this happen,” said Marianne.

Despite the emotional toll, Hart found solace in knowing the training could potentially save lives. The exercise served as one last act of goodwill from their home.