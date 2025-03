The FGCU women’s basketball team is gearing up for a crucial match-up as they begin their journey in the NCAA tournament.

Last year, the Eagles narrowly missed advancing past the first round, falling to Oklahoma with a score of 73 to 70. This weekend, they have a chance to redeem themselves as they face Oklahoma once again.

The Eagles will travel to Oklahoma on Thursday, and they are calling on their fans for support. At noon, those who wish to send off the team can gather by the water fountain outside Alico Arena.

Facing a tough challenge, FGCU enters as underdogs in the first round of the tournament. Despite the odds, the team is determined to give their best effort.

“We just faced a lot of adversity, but we did it all together,” said Lauryn Taylor, FGCU Fifth-year Center. “I feel like it’s just another test for us, and I really do think that we will come out on the other side stronger. Regardless of the outcome.”

FGCU will play against Oklahoma University on Saturday afternoon, with the game set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma will have the homecourt advantage.