A new bill in the Florida Senate could change how fast people can drive on the interstate.

Senate Bill 462 could soon raise speed limits on Florida’s turnpikes and interstates from 70 to 75 miles per hour, potentially changing driving conditions across the state.

Mark Westra expressed concerns about the proposed increase: “I think it’s fast enough. I mean myself. I mean, people are going to continue always, you know, push the limits anyway.”

In contrast, Kyle Twamley supports the bill.

“I feel like it’ll keep in tune with the traffic flow. People are always driving over 70 miles per hour anyway,” said Twamley.

A similar bill passed the legislature in 2014, but previous Florida Gov. Rick Scott vetoed it due to safety concerns.

These concerns persist, as some worry that higher speeds could lead to insufficient time to slow down before crashes.

The proposed changes wouldn’t just affect interstates and turnpikes.

The bill also aims to increase speed limits on four-lane highways in rural areas from 65 to 70 miles per hour.

Additionally, other speed limits could rise from 60 to 65 miles per hour when the Florida Department of Transportation deems it safe.

The bill must pass through two more smaller committees before it reaches the full Senate for approval.