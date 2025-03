Credit: WINK News

Spring break has arrived, drawing students from across the country to the shores of Southwest Florida.

This annual influx of visitors brings heightened activity to local beaches, especially Fort Myers Beach.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up its presence to ensure safety during this busy period.

They have deployed extra deputies as part of their spring break detail, focusing on maintaining safety and enforcing local ordinances.

“We’re just keeping an eye on everyone’s general safety and trying to be more proactive,” said Deputy William Dyal of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “Educate about the county ordinances and the town ordinances for Fort Myers Beach.”

The Sheriff’s Office has been preparing for this busy season since February, increasing patrols to coincide with various universities’ spring breaks.

“Spring break is a huge operation for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” said Julie Sin, public information officer for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “We started adding extra patrols down here all the way back in February, and that will run through April.”

The added patrols are particularly vigilant about alcohol-related incidents, which have been the focus of most issues so far this year.

“Since February, when we started our spring break operation, we have made 12 arrests,” said Sin. “A lot of them are disorderly conduct, DUI, and we’ve had two instances with physical altercations. It’s all alcohol-driven.”

The Sheriff’s Office employs a comprehensive approach, monitoring the beach with marine and aviation units and camera towers.

Beachgoers appreciate the increased law enforcement presence, feeling reassured by the measures taken to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for visitors and locals during spring break.