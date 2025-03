A new bill could bring significant changes to rural communities in Florida, focusing on improving education, health care, and overall development.

Senate Bill 110, also known as the “Rural Renaissance Bill,” aims to create growth opportunities in rural areas, including Glades County, which recent data cites as the poorest county in the state.

Paul Carlisle, Glades County Manager, emphasized the importance of infrastructure development to support these changes.

“Our big puzzle is infrastructure to be able to provide developments, water, sewer, roadways, those types of things to bring in development where it makes sense,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle expressed the necessity of the bill for the community’s growth.

“We want to be able to develop things that are going to make sense for our community and our county to be able to provide the things you were just talking about,” said Carlisle.

While education is not a primary concern for Glades County, Carlisle highlighted other pressing needs.

“Those types of things, hospitals, grocery stores, those are things we need to bring to our county to be able to be self-sufficient,” said Carlisle.

Local residents, like Jerome McCullah, support these changes and acknowledge the needs of the community.

“There are some people in this area who live in poverty,” said McCullah.

Having lived in Glades County for years, McCullah is optimistic about the potential positive changes if the bill becomes law, while also hoping to preserve the rural charm he values.

“This is a good project if it can get to the right place, the right people. I know the people here need it, but if it doesn’t, it’s just more taxes and more than the people we should pay here,” said McCullah.

Carlisle believes this bill represents a great opportunity for all rural counties. The next step is a vote in the House, and if it passes, the bill will become law on July 1.