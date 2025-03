A high-speed chase in Collier County ended with the arrest of Jean Geralson, a fugitive from Lee County.

Deputies pursued Geralson’s SUV after he sped away when they attempted to pull him over early Tuesday morning.

The chase began after a 911 call reported a disturbance near Golden Gate Boulevard. A caller informed deputies that a car abruptly swerved to the side of the road, and a woman exited the vehicle.

“Somehow a male comes out of the backseat and he just started wailing on her and forced her into the backseat,” the caller said.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the woman managed to escape, and Geralson took off in the car. Deputies quickly tracked him down, but he attempted to evade them by weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder.

Dash camera footage captured by another driver on Randall Boulevard showed the suspect’s car speeding past traffic.

Benjamin Sovacool, a Collier County driver, recounted his experience during the chase.

“I was driving to work on Randall,” Sovacool said. “I looked at my driver’s side mirror and I saw this black car come left of center.”

Sovacool said the suspect’s car nearly sideswiped his truck.

“It could have been catastrophic that the rate of speed he was going, and how tight the traffic was and how much traffic was there. I don’t know how he did it,” Sovacool said.

The chase ended when Geralson crashed into another vehicle at Randall and Everglades Boulevard. He exited the car with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Geralson now faces charges of fleeing from law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

The conditions of the woman and the other driver involved in the crash are currently unknown.

WINK News has reached out to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for the full report.