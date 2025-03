Florida has the highest percentage of people in the country with Parkinson’s disease. This progressive condition impacts people’s ability to move, affecting everything from walking and eating to facial expressions.

While there is no cure, local Parkinson’s patients are using movement to control their symptoms.

WINK News reporter Amy Oshier was at a local fitness class to see firsthand how these patients are fighting back.

Bill Thomas, diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago, has been attending the class since then.

“She’s our instructor, and she’s sneaky as the devil,” said Thomas about his instructor, Lindy Smith. “She can have you doing exercises you don’t realize, but you end up memorizing moves and etc.”

Smith, a group fitness instructor at Wellway, spoke about the impact of the class.

“One gentleman who was in the class today used to come in with a walker and his care partner, and now he’s coming in independently with a cane,” said Smith.

Exercise is good for everyone, but it has particular benefits for people with Parkinson’s. Even a few times a week can help slow progression.

Michelle Martin, Parkinson’s Program Manager at Lee Health, emphasized the importance of exercise.

“Exercise is like medicine for people with Parkinson’s; it can be neuroprotective,” said Martin. “It’s the only thing that’s shown to slow Parkinson’s progression. There’s not even any medications or medical treatments.”

In collaboration with Lee Health, Wellway Fitness Centers offer dedicated classes for Parkinson’s patients.

“They’re doing everything from resistance training with light weights, stretching with bands. They’re working on balance. They are working on their ability to project and pronounce words,” said Lisa Brown, Director of Programming at Wellway.

For Patricia Ritter, a Parkinson’s patient, the class is life-changing.

“They say you should keep moving all the time, and that’s what I do. I move, move, move,” said Ritter.

Staying in motion is a hopeful strategy for freezing the progression of Parkinson’s disease.