The collaboration between local police and ICE agents in Florida is stirring debate.

The Fort Myers City Council recently denied an agreement that would have allowed the Fort Myers Police Department to work with ICE, following a tied 3-3 vote.

This decision contrasts with the Punta Gorda City Council, which approved a similar partnership.

Efren Arocho, an immigration attorney in Fort Myers, is closely monitoring the situation.

“I’ve been getting calls from people just desperate, you know, afraid of what’s gonna happen,” said Arocho. “If ICE can come to their house, would they have their information? And I’m like, a lot of them, there’s no way for me to be able to give you, you know, an honest answer about that, other than if you are not here with some sort of legal status, then you are technically on the radar to eventually be picked up.”

Arocho expressed concerns about the potential legal implications if the agreement were to pass in Fort Myers.

“It does expose Lee County to potential suits from people that are here legitimately, that have permanent residence, or anything like that, that were merely racially profiled,” said Arocho.

In Punta Gorda, where the agreement passed, Police Chief Pam Smith assured residents that the partnership would not significantly alter police operations.

“It’s really not going to change here,” said Smith. “Our officers are still going to continue to do their jobs, and what this agreement allows us, allows us to work with ICE if we come across somebody who may be wanted on an administrative warrant.”

Smith emphasized that strict policies against racial profiling remain in place.

“We have to practice constitutional policing to protect people’s civil rights,” said Smith. “If you know of our agency, we’re very community policing oriented on every level, and I will still be holding officers accountable to follow our rules and our policies and procedures.”

Arocho believes the situation remains uncertain.

“I don’t know how the process is going to really be, and how lengthy that training would be,” said Arocho. “And I, to be honest, I just really think that it’s going to cause more issues than solve problems.”

As the discussions continue, the community awaits the outcome of the special emergency Fort Myers City Council meeting scheduled for Friday.