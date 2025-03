Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a breezy Thursday with isolated rain expected, culminating into a pleasant beginning of Spring.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Spring began officially at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday. Get ready for a gorgeous day in Southwest Florida, with a drier afternoon before evening isolated showers.”

Thursday

The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Thursday evening.

This front will bring isolated showers, but most areas will stay dry.

We’ll see a dry and breezy afternoon before the front moves in.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday

Cooler temperatures move in behind Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures back in the lower to mid-50s Friday morning.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal with highs in the mid 70s Friday afternoon.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day as well.

Saturday

Cold temperatures return for Saturday morning, with lows starting in the 40s to lower 50s for many Southwest Florida communities.

Expect a beautiful day with sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.