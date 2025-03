Florida lawmakers just passed a major hurdle in the Senate as the push for Trooper’s Law to become ratified continues.

The events of Hurricane Milton inspired the animal safety-oriented bill in October of 2024, when the Florida Highway Patrol found an abandoned bull terrier standing in water while tied to a fence on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The dog, affectionately named Trooper, was found with half his body underwater and left for dead.

Following his rescue, lawmakers produced the proposed bill aiming to make restraining and abandoning an animal during a natural disaster a third-degree felony, resulting in a fine of up to $10,000 or jail time.

The man accused of abandoning Trooper, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, was arrested and faces up to five years in prison.

Since his rescue, the animal has since been rehomed.

Trooper’s new owners say they cannot imagine a person would be so cruel to an innocent animal.

“I reached out to, um, Hillsborough state’s attorney’s office,” said Frank Spina, “and this, this is their victim witness,” he said patting Trooper. “This victim witness will be at every single hearing for that gentleman who did this.”

Spine got tearful speaking about his new pet.

“We have a very special bond, me and him. He’s my best friend,” he said, wiping away tears, “and I think I’m his best friend … I think my wife would agree that I would rather give my life, and she would give her life to save his life, and I would, I would and she would.”

Following its unanimous approval by the Senate, the bill will then move to the Florida House. Pending approval, it will reach Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, where it may be signed into law.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.